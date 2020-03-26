Garnar closes bus stations, takes actions to limit out of county personnel in Broome

Binghamton, NY – Broome County is taking steps to stop non-essential outsiders from entering the community.

During his daily coronavirus briefing today, County Executive Jason Garnar announced new orders to close the downtown Binghamton bus station to commercial buses and restrict who can stay in local hotels and motels.

Garnar says that effective at midnight tonight, the Hinchey hub will be closed to Greyhound, Trailways and Shortline buses bringing passengers in from outside the county.

He says Broome has all it can handle finding the resources to care for an expected surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and that other communities need to take care of their own.

“I don’t have any toleration, I don’t have any patience, I don’t have the time and I don’t have the resources to deal with any other residents who are coming. Whether they’re hundreds or thousands of other residents who may come into this community. We have to take care of the 200,000 people in this community,” says Garnar.

Garnar is also telling hotels, motels and landlords to make certain that any new lodgers are adhering to the county’s edict against unnecessary travel.

And he expressed opposition to Governor Cuomo’s suggestion today that some downstate patients could be sent to hospitals upstate.

He says our local hospitals are still struggling to secure enough personal protective equipment and tests, although county workers did travel to Albany today to pick up an additional 150 tests.