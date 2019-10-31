Garland Gallery to have live music on First Friday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Another local musician is the featured attraction at the Garland Gallery for tomorrow’s First Friday.

Singer/songwriter Devinne Meyers will perform inside the frame shop and gift store from 6 until 9.

Garland Gallery owner Sherry Eaton was one of the co-founders of the Gorgeous Washington Street Association and the monthly art walk.

Eaton says people enjoy checking out the quirky gifts and snarky and irreverent greeting cards.

“It’s a very funny place to be. We hear people laughing at the cards and a lot of what we have is pretty funny. They come down for a laugh,” says Eaton.

Meyers recently put out a CD which she will have on sale tomorrow evening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack