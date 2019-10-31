Garland Gallery to have live music on First Friday

Another local musician is the featured attraction at the Garland Gallery for tomorrow’s First Friday.

Singer/songwriter Devinne Meyers will perform inside the frame shop and gift store from 6 until 9.

Garland Gallery owner Sherry Eaton was one of the co-founders of the Gorgeous Washington Street Association and the monthly art walk.

Eaton says people enjoy checking out the quirky gifts and snarky and irreverent greeting cards.

“It’s a very funny place to be. We hear people laughing at the cards and a lot of what we have is pretty funny. They come down for a laugh,” says Eaton.

Meyers recently put out a CD which she will have on sale tomorrow evening.