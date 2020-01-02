Garland Gallery a “creative site” for First Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – A store owned by one of the 3 women who founded the First Friday Art Walk is one of several locations that have been designated as “creative sites” for the monthly event.

Garland Gallery, which like many other downtown retailers stays open for the art walks, also regularly schedules live music for inside or outside of the store, weather permitting.

The shop offers custom framing, unique gifts and irreverent greeting cards.

This month, singer/songwriter Pat Raube will play acoustic guitar and sing original and folk music covers from 6 until 9.

Garland Gallery owner Sherry Eaton says the art walk has grown into much more than an art event, it’s also a social occasion.

“You hear a lot of people embracing and saying that they hadn’t seen each other in a long time. It’s very comfortable and it’s just a very nice pace,” says Eaton.

Eaton along with artists Yvonne Lucia and Maggie Martin founded the Gorgeous Washington Street Association in the early 2000’s which originated the monthly art walks.

Beginning this year, the Broome County Arts Council is taking over managing the event.

We’ll have more on that Friday night.