Gances Catering offers lunches to frontline workers

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local catering business is providing food to people on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.

Gance’s in Dickinson is providing free lunches to hospital workers, firefighters, police officers, and anyone else working to keep people safe during this time.

One of its most popular items is the boxed lunch, which includes a choice of sandwich including chicken, roast beef, egg salad, and more.

Owner Michael Gance says his business was already well prepared for this because they already specialize in food delivery.

“I am excited about what we are going to do because it just shines the things we do right. One of the things we like to do is we get very excited about making sure people are really happy about what we do. Proper production planning really makes that possible,” says Gance.

This afternoon, Gance’s handed off a few boxes of food to members of the military.

You can find more information on Gance’s and its catering at Gances.com