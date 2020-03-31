Gance’s Catering offering boxed lunch packages to help feed essential workers

Binghamton, NY—Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, many of the nation’s employees are working from home, but there is a large population of essential workers who are still staffing non-profit agencies, government operations, health care services, emergency response teams and more. To offer safe and healthy meal options for the people keeping our community up and running,

Gance’s Catering is offering a special boxed lunch package for employers looking to feed their teams during this challenging time.

Available with free delivery for orders totaling more than $100, Gance’s boxed lunch package includes a freshly made sandwich or wrap, chips, a cookie, condiments and sealed, disposable utensils.

All meals are prepared in a sterilized commercial kitchen by food service professionals well-trained in safe food handling procedures.

Once the boxed lunches are packed, they are not handled outside the sterile kitchen environment and are ready for contactless delivery or pick-up.

Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available along with packages for bread, meat, salads, desserts, dinner boxes and more to suit a wide variety of tastes and dietary requirements.

“In times like this, it’s imperative that local businesses with the means to help our community do so. That’s why we at Gance’s Catering are allocating our resources to producing safe and healthy packaged meals to fuel the essential workers who are working hard to keep important businesses and services operational during this crisis,” said Mike Gance, managing partner of Gance’s Catering.

parties are encouraged to order with at least 24 hours’ notice and to call or text 607-779-1779 for details.