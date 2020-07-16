Future of fans at sporting events unclear

WASHINGTON, DC – American professional sports leagues are all working to get back on the court, rink, and field.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright says having fans in the stands will depend on CDC guidelines and government guidance.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} These stadiums could be places where literally thousands of people get infected.

As professional sports leagues find ways to play during the pandemic Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy says cheering fans should not be part of the plan.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} I don’t think there’s any circumstance in which fans should be back in football stadiums.

Murphy says watching on TV or through enhanced virtual experiences may be all fans get this season.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} I want to get back in these stadiums I want to go see the Red Sox at Fenway, I want to go see the Huskies play at Gampel I just can live without doing that for a year.

{Lisa Delpy Neirotti, Professor of Sports Management, George Washington University} It really just depends on the level of risks leagues are willing to take.

Lisa Delpy Neirotti with George Washington University says if they are allowed back – fans are likely to see capacity limited to 30 to 50% risk waivers and mandatory masks.

{Lisa Delpy Neirotti, Professor of Sports Management, George Washington University} Ultimately it’s up to the fans to help stop this virus by wearing masks following CDC’s guidelines.

Lawmakers agree – athletes and fans eventual return to sports must be done with caution to ensure everyone’s safety.

{Congressman Will Hurd, R/TX} Everybody wants to try and get back to normal.

Texas Congressman Will Hurd says there’s not a one size fits all solution here.

{Congressman Will Hurd, R/TX} you need to have plans in place on how to address this based on the unique challenges on the ground.

Some sports are already welcoming fans back a number of socially distanced fans returned to Bristol Motor Speedway for a race Wednesday.