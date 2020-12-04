Future of 22nd Congressional District still up in the air

Legal filings from both sides continue to flood a State Supreme Court in Oswego as lawyers for Democrat Anthony Brindisi and Republican Claudia Tenney bicker over how the judge should rule.

Court is expected to resume on Monday at 1 P-M.

Currently, as of the last official count last Monday, Tenney had a 12 vote lead, down from the 28,000 vote lead that she held on Election Night.

However, since then, Chenango County reported finding an additional 55 absentee ballots and there are a significant number of other contested ballots that the judge still needs to rule on.

Tenney’s side continues to argue that Monday’s count should be certified, while Brindisi’s lawyers want the judge to consider the additional ballots.

