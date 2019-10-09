Fundraiser to be held for a little girl who is battling a very rare, serious genetic disease

Members of the community are prepared to go to battle on behalf of a young girl from Castle Creek suffering from a rare genetic disease.

3 year-old Adeline Phillips was diagnosed with leukodystrophy this Spring.

It’s a progressive, genetic disease that affects the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves.

The leukodystrophy had caused Adeline to regress in her ability to walk and talk but she regained some of her abilities through intensive physical, speech and occupational therapies.

She also wears a leg brace.

Her mother Stacy says that despite her challenges, Adeline has maintained her loving, upbeat personality, inspiring others to fight alongside her.

“She definitely is a fighter. She’s been very happy through it all. She’s been put through a lot, from MRI’s to all of the blood work she has to have done, lumbar punctures, tons of stuff. And she’s still her happy little self,” says Phillips.

Adeline is currently being treated at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Her extended family is planning a fundraiser titled “Fight for Adeline Phillips” for this Saturday.



It takes place from 1 to 5 at the American Legion Post 357 in Hallstead, PA.

There will be a chicken dinner, live deejay, basket and 50/50 raffles, door prizes and other entertainment.



Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6 to 10.

Children 5 and under are free.



Click here to donate to Adeline’s GoFundMe.