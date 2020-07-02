Fundraiser for Meghan Wilcox

BINGHAMTON, NY – A fundraiser is being put on for Meghan Wilcox, who was shot in the head by her estranged husband last month.

Craft Bar and Kitchen in Binghamton will be offering a special family meal, which will include 6 sliders, wings, fries, 2 sodas, 2 Bud Light Seltzer’s and a 32 ounce growler of craft beer for $45.

For $10 more they will be offering 4 shakes in place of the other drinks.

‘The fundraiser will begin on Sunday and run through the 11th from 11 A-M until midnight.

A portion of proceeds from every meal will go to Wilcox, who has undergone multiple surgeries while recovering.

You can call 217-5276 to order.