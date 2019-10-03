Fundraiser for McGirk’s Tim Ward, Tips and Tunes for Tim, to take place Sunday

CHENANGO BRIDGE N.Y – Friends and family are throwing a fundraising party to cover medical expenses for a local man who is often the life of the party.

Tips and Tunes for Tim is a benefit bash for Tim Ward, owner of McGirk’s Irish Pub in Chenango Bridge.

Ward was diagnosed with prostate cancer in April and since then the cancer has spread to his lymph nodes, liver and bones.

Ward, a member of B-C Celtic Pipe and Drums, is known for dieing his hair and beard crazy colors and wearing his kilts.

His daughter Megan says that even while undergoing intensive chemotherapy, her father has maintained his upbeat attitude.

She says he always makes friends easily.

Daughter Megan Ward says, “He’s a great time to just go out with. If I go out with someone to go have drinks or go have dinner or something, I’m always like, ‘Well, can my Dad come?’ My Dad’s so fun. He’s just the most fun guy in the world, he really is.”

Tim Ward discovered his cancer through a routine PSA test done while he visited his doctor on another matter.

He says he’s now determined to spread the word about the value of early detection.

Ward says men would be wise to heed the example of women who detect breast cancer early through mammograms.

“Early detection is saving women’s lives by the thousands. Men can do the same thing. There are men who are still dying from prostate and colon cancer because they don’t get a colonoscopy or they don’t get their prostate examined. It’s a very small amount of time, it costs almost nothing to get it done and it will save your life,” says Ward.

Tips and Tunes for Tim takes place Sunday.

The festivities begin with a motorcycle run from Southern Tier Harley Davidson on Upper Front Street to McGirk’s starting at noon with Tim leading the way on his trike.

From noon to 6, there will be 6 different bands performing under the big tent at The Orchard at Chenango Commons, just outside McGirk’s.

There will be food and drinks for sale, including apple cider slushies, raffle baskets, kids’ games and a different set of celebrity bartenders each hour.

BC Celtic will be joined by the Edward P Maloney Memorial Pipe Band to perform as well.

Admission is $10.

Then from 7 to 11, the party moves inside McGirk’s with an edition of Binghamton City Limits, an acoustic jam session by local musicians.

There are more details on the McGirk’s Facebook page.

You can watch our entire interview with Tim Ward, including why he feels community support has been so important, on our website, Binghamtonhomepage.com.