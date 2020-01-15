Fundraiser for a Deposit firefighter battling cancer

DEPOSIT, NY – A benefit is scheduled for February 1st for a Deposit volunteer firefighter stricken with cancer.

Ted Baker has cancerous tumors in his stomach, around his kidneys, and on his skin.

His condition makes his skin burn, even in the winter months.

Friends and family will be holding a benefit for Baker at K’s Inn in Deposit, on the corner of Front and Allen Streets, near the Little Italy pizzeria.

Benefit Organizer Jenny Woodberry says Baker is one of a kind.

“There’s not too many people who would go out the way, even, you know, he’s sick right now, he still will help you. Even on his bad days, you’ll call him, he’ll pick you up, he might crack a joke, but if you need help, your car fixed, or anything, he’s the 1 to call,” said Woodberry.

So far, over 100 people are set to attend the fundraiser, meant to alleviate some of the financial struggles that Baker has faced since his diagnosis.

Baker was a cross-country truck driver before he had to stop because of his illness.

The benefit is February 1st from 12- 5pm.

For tickets, you can call 467-3716 for buy them via Facebook by searching “Benefit for Ted Baker”.