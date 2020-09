There will be a fundraiser for a 2 year-old girl diagnosed with cancer tomorrow.

Pizza Kingz in Greene will be hosting a basket raffle and bake sale for Carley Gulle, who was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Money raised will go toward Gulle’s chemotherapy treatments and driving expenses.

The fundraiser will run from tomorrow at noon through Sunday at 4.

You can also donate via GoFundMe, which you can find a link to here.