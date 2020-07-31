Fugitive holds Bradford County couple hostage, tortures them

BRADFORD COUNTY – New York State Police have arrested a Pennsylvania man on attempted criminal homicide charges after he allegedly bound and terrorized two people in their Bradford County home.

32 year-old Aaron Collins of Barton was arrested Sunday.

According to a criminal complaint, Collins entered a home, tied up two people, and assaulted them multiple times.

Collins allegedly fired a shotgun toward a woman, just missing her head, and drilled three holes into a man’s thigh using an electric power drill.

The court documents allege that Collins believed the man was engaged in child trafficking and that he “wasn’t afraid to drill him to get him to talk.”

Collins allegedly left the two bound and gagged and stole a car and $80.

The couple was able to free themselves using broken glass from a picture frame and call police.