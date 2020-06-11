Frustrated parents speak out against graduation restrictions

BINGHAMTON, NY – Across the Southern Tier, families of high school seniors remain hopeful that Governor Cuomo will change his graduation guidelines.

On Sunday, the governor announced that in-person graduations would be allowed after June 26th, however, with a maximum capacity of 150 people and social distancing.

That number has left many people frustrated and disappointed, as in the case of many schools, that would barely account for the number of students in the senior class.

At Owego Free Academy, the graduating class is 160 students, which would mean 10 students would not be able to attend their own graduation.

Laura Waslyn is a mother of a soon-to-be-graduate and hopes that Governor Cuomo will change his stance so the seniors can celebrate together.

“For us parents, especially in a small community, it’s heartbreaking. There’s 160 seniors. They’re not just students, they’re family. They’re my family. They’re all of our families. And this is really important to all of us. These kids have spent 13 years together, working so hard to get to this point. We want to be able to celebrate here as a family,” says Waslyn.

At yesterday’s county briefing, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar spoke at great lengths about the issue.

Garnar and other representatives across the Southern Tier are writing to the governor, in hopes of Cuomo allowing regions and counties to dictate their own capacity numbers.