Frito- Lay makes a donation to Chenango Forks for school lunches

CHENANGO FORKS, NY – A well known snack company is providing a special treat for school lunch meals picked up at a local district.

Frito-Lay donated 4 pallets of potato chips, corn chips, tortilla chips and other snacks to the Chenango Forks school district.

An estimated 15,000 individual-sized bags were delivered by the company, which has a plant in Kirkwood.

The chips will be given away to school children together with school-style lunches at the Elementary School.

School Superintendent Joe Peck says he is grateful for the donation and the staff he has working for the school.

“I would just like to thank the community of Chenango Forks. All the members, the school board, the admin teams, the custodians, the maintenance team, and cafeteria people. Everyone’s just stepped up 100 percent and they brought their game to the absolute next level to take care of our students and our community, and for that, I thank them all,” says Peck.

The school is getting another large donation of milk tomorrow, like the one that arrived at East Middle School in Binghamton last week, with lots of pallets of half-gallon jugs.

Chenango Forks’ meal distribution site is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon to 3.