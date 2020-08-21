Friday August 21 weather forecast: Quiet and warm

(Friday, August 21st 2020) Our weather stays pretty warm, quiet, and dry Friday and Saturday. We’ll watch for a few showers passing by Sunday and linger into the start of next week.

High pressure overhead keeps our weather rain-free Friday and Saturday.

It also helps warm things up much more too. We’re back into the 80s through the weekend.

There’s a disturbance coming close to the Southern Tier Sunday.

It’s enough to keep an eye out for some afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms.

Rain chances are low and pretty scattered for the first half of next week.

The temperatures come down a little bit as well as the week goes on.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 60s. Wind: SW 2-5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.

Sunday: A few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High low to mid 80s.

Monday: Chance of scattered showers. High near 80.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers. High near 80.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High upper 70s.

Thursday: Chance of a few showers. Highs near 80.