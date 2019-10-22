French exchange students visit County Executive Jason Garnar

BINGHAMTON N.Y – A group of French exchange students had a chance to say bonjour to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar last week.

Chenango Valley High School is currently hosting 25 students and two teachers from the South of France, as part of a French Exchange program that has been in place for over 26 years.

The French students stay with CV upperclassmen, and spend their days exploring and learning about Binghamton and surrounding areas.



Last Thursday, they visited Garnar’s office to learn more about the American style of government.

“We thought it would be interesting to visit with Jason Garnar, our County Executive, just to get a different perspective about the county that we live in. They have toured Binghamton before but they have not been to this office and we thought it would be a new perspective for the group,” says Chenango Valley French Teacher Amber Henyan.

The students arrived on October 11th and will stay through Thursday before boarding a bus to New York City.

Henyan says the students love their time in Binghamton, and a few of them jokingly told their teachers they aren’t going back.

In the spring, CV will send its students over to France.