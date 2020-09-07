Fred Akshar’s Woman of Distinction award given to Hospital Heroes organizer

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local woman is receiving recognition for her work feeding essential workers.

Vanessa Moschak was honored as the 2020 Woman of Distinction last Thursday for her work founding the Hospital Heroes Meals volunteer group.

The award was presented to Moschak by State Senator Fred Akshar and Broome-Tioga BOCES where Moschak is the Assistant Principal for the Preparation for Adult Living Success Program.

The award is typically given away in the spring but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Moschak says the recognition is humbling and overwhelming.

“I think Hospital Heroes and the efforts behind it were really because of people wanting to find a way to still do good and feel connected to their community. So, realizing we could do something, but just figuring out a new way to do it,” says Moschak.

11,300 meals were delivered by Moschak and her team of 51 volunteers from BOCES and 65 local businesses over the course of 12 weeks.