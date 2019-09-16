Fred Akshar weighs in on the license plate debate: “People are upset”

BINGHAMTON N.Y -State Senator Fred Akshar wants to limit the amount of money the state can charge for new license plates to the amount it costs to make them.

Akshar has introduced a bill that would cap the fee for replacement plates to the cost to the state to manufacture them which Akshar says is less than $10.

Governor Cuomo recently sparked a large public outcry when he proposed forcing all New York vehicle owners with plates older than 10 years to replace them at a cost of $25.

A driver would need to pay an additional $20 if they wanted to keep their same plate number.

That fee structure was passed into law by the legislature back in 2009.

Akshar says this is not the way the state should be raising revenue.

“New Yorkers are fed up. They want a little bit of common sense to be injected into the everyday life in Albany. They’re sick and tired of Albany bureaucrats dictating to them what they have to pay for, what they don’t have to pay for. People are upset.”

Akshar says Cuomo’s proposal would raise 75 million dollars for the state.

The Senator also rejected the governor’s assertion that new plates are necessary for the plate readers at cashless toll booths planned for the Thruway.

Akshar says the only plates the readers struggle with are the defective, peeling ones that the state should be replacing free of charge.