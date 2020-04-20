Fourth Broome County COVID-19 hot spot identified

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County officials have named another local COVID-19 hotspot.

Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing has been identified as a location where the virus is spreading.

The adult care facility posted a notice dated last Thursday to its website acknowledging one positive case among its residents and none among its staff.

Meanwhile, County Executive Jason Garnar says he wishes the county could afford to give additional hazard pay to frontline county workers such as those at the county-run nursing home Willow Point, Sheriff’s Deputies and Corrections Officers and B-C Transit drivers.

But, given the dire loss of sales tax and other revenue, Garnar says cuts in payroll will need to be considered.

“We are broke. We’re probably even worse than broke. We’re like most municipalities, it’s not any different than any other municipality in Broome County. We’re facing tremendous budget problems like we’ve never faced before,” says Garnar.

Garnar is looking to provide recognition to those who are stepping up during the pandemic.

He’s launched the Broome County COVID-19 Community Champion initiative which will recognize someone weekly for their contributions to the community.

You can fill out a nomination form at GoBroomeCounty.com.