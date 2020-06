BINGHAMTON, NY – PLOT members gathered on the campus of SUNY Broome for another large protest.

Police blocked off any entrance to the Broome County Jail and Sheriff’s Office, where the protest was originally scheduled to occur.

Instead, the event took place at the front of campus off Upper Front Street.

Emotions are running high, but as of 7:40 PM Thursday evening, there have been no instances of aggression or violence.