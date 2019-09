BINGHAMTON N.Y – A former Norwich Department of Public Works supervisor is accused of dumping illegal waste for the second time.

Environmental Conservation Officers charged 61 year-old George Carnike, Junior, with 18 counts related to illegal dumping and unlawful dealing with hazardous waste.

Carnrike, who was the Assistant Superintendent for Norwich D-P-W, had already paid a $1500 fine for improperly disposing of waste back in April.