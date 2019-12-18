Former Horace Mann student organizes pop-up holiday shop in her school

BINGHAMTON, NY – Students at Horace Mann Elementary in Binghamton were able to get holiday gifts to give to their loved ones today thanks to the efforts of a former Mann student.



Maddy Taylor, who is now a 7th grader at West Middle, organized a Holiday House pop-up retail shop where the students could select items to be wrapped and given to their parents, siblings or friends for the holidays.



The Holiday House was a tradition at the school when Taylor was a student, so she was upset to hear that the school’s Booster Club wasn’t going to continue it.



With the help of family, friends and neighbors, Taylor collected donated presents and money to buy other gifts and decided to make one key change to the event.

Instead of charging a small fee for the items, she provided them to the kids for free.

“All these kids are smiling, with a present. Coming up to us and saying, ‘I got this for my Mom or my Dad.’ They’re really happy which makes me happy,” says Taylor.

Each child was asked whom they wanted to select a gift for and were assisted in choosing the best item.



Taylor says the kids enjoy surprising their loved ones with the wrapped presents.



She had help today from her Mom, brother, sister, both grandmothers, neighbor Mary and her friend Olivia.