Former dean sues Binghamton University

BINGHAMTON, NY – A former dean at Binghamton University, who resigned after being charged with cheating on his expense reports, is suing the State of New York for stealing his intellectual property.

Seshu Desu, former Dean of the Watson School of Engineering and Director of BU’s Center for Autonomous Solar Power, is seeking 3 million dollars in damages for BU’s alleged misappropriation of his physical property, including his research materials, and for breach of contract to protect his intellectual property.

In September 2010, Desu was charged with falsifying business records for submitting fraudulent travel expenses.

After resigning his position, Desu alleges that the university refused to return his research notebooks and other materials, and the rights to his research which has made it difficult for him to find work.