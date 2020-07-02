Former Cooperstown teacher sentenced following attempt to have sexual relations with underage girls

COOPERSTOWN, NY – A former Cooperstown teacher was sentenced yesterday following his attempt to engage in sexual relations with three underage girls.

42 year-old Justin Hobbie admitted that from 2015 to 2018, he persuaded three girls to engage in sexual activities with him over the internet.

Hobbie then captured the acts and images to view again later.

He also admitted to having and sharing a large collection of child pornography.

Hobbie will serve 200 months, or about 16 years, in jail, as well as a 15 year term of supervised release and pay nine thousand $999,999 in restitution.