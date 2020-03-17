Former Congressman Richard Hanna passes away

Former Congressman Richard Hanna died Sunday of cancer at the age of 69.

Hanna, a successful businessman from the Utica area, served in the House of Representatives from 2011 through 2016 representing first New York’s 24th district and then the 22nd after redistricting.

The moderate Republican was known for working in a bi-partisan fashion and occasionally bucking his own party.

In 2016, he endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton for President and in 2018, he backed Democrat Anthony Brindisi in his race against Republican Claudia Tenney for Hanna’s old seat.

In a statement to media, his family called Hanna an honorable man who led by example and always stood for what he believed in.

He is survived by his wife Kim and children Emerson and Grace.

Statements about Hanna’s death are below:

From Hanna’s friends and family:

Congressman Richard Hanna passed away on Sunday, March 15 with his loving family by his side after a private and courageous battle with cancer.

His life and work will remain an inspiration for generations to come – from the structures he built through Hanna Construction to his charitable works that continue to benefit the lives of many in our community, and the indelible mark he left on the U.S. House of Representatives standing for tolerance, personal freedom, and equal rights for all.

Richard was honorable, he led by example, and always stood for what he believed was right. His passing leaves an enormous hole in the hearts of those who loved him. Most of all his beloved wife Kim, his children Emerson and Grace who were his reason for being, his siblings, his family and friends.

From Nancy Pelosi:

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the passing of former Congressman Richard Hanna of New York:



“The people of upstate New York and America have lost a patriot and public servant of conviction and character: former Congressman Richard Hanna.



“Congressman Hanna was a leader of great integrity who always put patriotism and principles before politics, including when he became one of the first sitting Republican Members of Congress to support marriage equality. His support for America’s immigrant heritage was an inspiration to all.



“Congressman Hanna’s legacy of patriotic service will continue to be a beacon for all who follow in his footsteps. May it be a comfort to his wife, Kim, his children, Emerson and Grace and the entire Hanna family that so many mourn their loss and pray for them at this sad time.”

Statement from Anthony Brindisi:

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Richard Hanna, a personal friend and professional mentor.

The Congressman was a giant of upstate New York, a public servant who ‘talked the talk’ and ‘walked the walk’ in his bipartisan service to this community.

He put people before politics, our hometown above all else, and he led with true heart. Our community is better for his service and he will be dearly missed.

Erica and I send our deepest condolences to Richard’s wife, Kim, their children, and the entire Hanna family during this difficult time.”

From Claudia Tenney:

“I am saddened to hear of Richard’s passing. Richard was a successful businessman and true public servant who endeavored to always give back to our community. My prayers are with Kim and the entire Hanna family tonight.”