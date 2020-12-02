Former BOCES social worker pleads guilty for attempt sexual acts with a minor

WAVERLY, NY – A Waverly man and former BOCES social worker pleaded guilty yesterday to attempted online enticement of a minor.

The complaint alleged that in August of this year Gorman exchanged text messages with an undercover FBI agent posing as the mother of a 9 year-old girl.

Gorman allegedly expressed interest in meeting the child and engaging in sexual acts with her.

On August 27, Gorman set a price he was willing to pay for the acts and traveled to Broome County to meet and have sex with her.

Gorman will face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison as well as a 250 thousand dollar fine.

He will be sentenced on March 23, 2021.