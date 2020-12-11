“Forest of Lights” offers spectacular holiday display

FRIENDSVILLE, PA – A golf course in Pennsylvania has gone bigger with its annual light display this year.

Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville has been transformed into the North Pole as part of its Forest of Lights display.

The mile-long stretch of lights and holiday decorations winds throughout the golf course.

With around 80 displays, Forest of Lights Coordinator Tom Follert says decorating began back in September to prepare for their 2nd season.

In a year that has cancelled many holiday celebrations, Follert is thankful this is the perfect setting for social distancing.

“We can still do it the way we want to. People can come, they can drive through the lights. Last year, we were able to have Santa’s workshop, and it really was a special part of what we did. But, to replace that, we do have Santa out here every single night. He’s greeting all the kids in the cars as they come, and making sure that all the kids are heard this year for Christmas,” says Follert.

You can visit the Forest of Lights now through Christmas Eve from 5 to 9 PM.

Tall Pines also offers take-out food items, including flatbread pizzas and chicken fingers, to enjoy through the drive.

You can purchase tickets when you enter, and they are cash-only.