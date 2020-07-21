Ford Motor Company to bring back the Bronco

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new car that could be on the road in the spring of next year is already receiving rave reviews.

Ford Motor Company broke news a few days ago that it will be bringing back the Bronco.

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the SUV going out of circulation in 1996.

The vehicle will be available with manual or automatic transmissions, removable doors, and a soft top.

New Car Sales Manager at Feduke Ford in Vestal Harry Gracin believes the new Bronco will be a hit.

“I think it’s going to really do really well in this area. You can reserve them online simply by going to ford.com in reserving an order, and we are expecting it to be landing on the dealership in hopefully early to late spring of 2021.”

If you go to Ford’s website, you can preorder your Bronco with a $100 deposit.

Gracin says the car will be able to drive safely in tough terrain like snow, rocks, and dirt.