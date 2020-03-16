Food distribution center details for school aged children

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County closed its schools over the weekend until April 13th to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The move was made to ensure the safety of the students, staff, and their families.

The county is also is taking steps to make sure schoolchildren do not go hungry while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every single school district in Broome County will have a Grab-and-Go style station for families with school-aged children to get food and bring it back home.

Broome-Tioga BOCES Senior Director of Food Services Mark Bordeau says his team is working hard to make sure kids don’t go hungry.

“All of our team is working together to make this happen. We feed kids everyday. That is our mission. This is just another day. We are changing the menu. From kids coming into the cafeteria, we just have them come outside. We love what we do. We have an amazing team, and we are ready for the challenge,” says Bordeau.

There are 39 stations for all families with children under the age of 18, and you can visit the one that is closest to you.

Families that do not have transportation means or have children with dietary restrictions should call 763-3403 for accomidations.

They will be open from 10 AM until 1 in the afternoon, and families can grab up to 2 meals per child.

Local eateries are getting involved as well, like Binghamton’s Belmar Pub and Grill offering a variety of lunches today.

“All of Binghamton is pretty economically challenged, and we wanted to make sure they had a good meal today through this thing,” says Belmar Owner Ed Hickey.

“People expressed their concern about kids who weren’t going to be in school. Some of them rely on school for their meals, and we just thought it would be a nice thing to do, so Ed and I just agreed to split the cost, and the Belmar staff said they would come out,” says 22nd Congressional District Candidate Claudia Tenney.

Children got to pick between Belmar’s chicken salad sandwiches, PB and J, salami, and other choices.

Hickey wanted to do this on Mondays and Wednesdays of every week, but now are unsure if he can.

Governor Cuomo announced the closure of bars and restaurants to patrons other than takeout which Hickey says could force him to shutter his business.