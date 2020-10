A staff member for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier has tested positive for COVID-19.

In response, the Food Bank has suspended all volunteer and production activities as of yesterday.

The Food Bank also says that a few staff members will still be working in the warehouse and making limited deliveries.

However, the Deposit Mobile Food Pantry set for today had to be cancelled, as well as Monday’s Endwell Mobile Food Pantry and Wednesday’s Spencer Van Etten Pantry.