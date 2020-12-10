Food and Farm Showcase: Old Barn Market and Gluten Free Bakery

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today’s Food and Farm Showcase features a local business that took the concept of a weekly farmers market and turned it into a 5 day a week brick and mortar retail store.

Old Barn Market is located on State Street in downtown Binghamton.

The specialty grocery store sells primarily meats, vegetables and other products sourced from within a 100 mile radius of Binghamton.

Plus, it has a dedicated gluten-free bakery that makes cookies, muffins, pies, specialty cakes and special-order breads.

The bakery is entirely gluten-free so there’s no concern for cross-contamination.

Owner Karen Allen grew up in farming but initially pursued a career in teaching.

However, she began canning jams and jellies and selling them at the Otsiningo Park Farmers Market which then inspired the creation of the store 8 years ago.

“We still are a vendor at the Farmers Market ourselves. But when the Farmers Market runs out of eggs, they know that we’ll have farm-fresh eggs for them too. We see that often. We saw that 8 years ago, and we still see it today,” says Allen.

Old Barn Market recently expanded into the neighboring storefront to add a coffee bar.

It’s taking over the cafe and retail functions of their neighbor Laveggio Roasteria, selling coffee, espresso and other drinks takeout only for now.

At home, Allen raises lamb, rabbits and egg-laying hens plus has a large garden and fruit trees.

“The farm life is ingrained into my soul. I just look around and I see the community and the farming community and how tight-knit we are. This is almost like a hub. It brings the community together, the farming community and the local community together and we can all interact with each other and support each other,” says Allen.

Karen says her husband Jeff is helping with the operation of the coffee bar.

The retail store is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 6, Fridays 10 to 6 and Saturdays 10 to 4.

The coffee bar is open Tuesday through Saturday 7:30 to 3.