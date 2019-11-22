Food and Farm Showcase: Jordan Farms

BINGHAMTON, NY – For many families, a locally-raised fresh farm turkey is becoming more and more popular.

Today, our Food and Farm Showcase, in conjunction with Cornell Cooperative Extension, is visiting a farm that raises turkeys the natural way.

Granted, they’re not wild, but the turkeys at Jordan Farms in Nichols are organic and pasture raised.

Jordan Farms will sell about 75 turkeys this year.



Some were processed and frozen earlier this year while these have been raised to sell fresh.



They’ll be butchered and delivered to customers tomorrow so that they can be served for Thanksgiving.

Owner Justian Jordan says demand for the fresh birds goes up every year, driven by word of mouth.

“We bring them outside at 4 weeks and they’re always on grass the entire time. And moved to new grass every day. From that, we’ll find a turkey that’s a lot denser in meat structure and a lot more flavorful being raised outside and being moved and being forced to exercise a little bit,” says Jordan.

Earlier this year, Jordan Farms opened its own state-licensed poultry processing facility so that it can not only slaughter its own chickens and turkeys, but can process the birds from other small farms in the region.



Jordan says more customers are interested in knowing where their food is coming from.

“There’s a big sense of pride sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner thinking about how many people we’re feeding in one day. So, every year, we kind of reflect on how many turkeys we raised, how many people are eating our birds that day. And it’s also a sigh of relief that we’re done for the year,” said Jordan.

Jordan Farms is a farm within a farm, located on the property of Engelbert Farms which is an organic operation that provides Jordan with its feed.



Jordan is a diversified small farm which also raises broiler chickens and Hereford hogs.



It sells its meats at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market.



You can find out more information on its Facebook page.