Food and Farm Showcase: Java Joe’s

BINGHAMTON, NY -This month’s Food and Farm Showcase features a popular business at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market, Java Joe’s Roasting Company.

Java Joe’s roasts coffee beans inside its facility on Griswold Street on Binghamton’s Eastside.

In addition to the Farmers Market, it sells its coffee by the pound in Taste New York stores across the state and at its Griswold location.

Plus, it wholesales to Lost Dog cafe, Strange Brew, Cup-A-Jo on Upper Front Street and other local eateries.

And it offers its coffee as customizable party favors or corporate gifts.

Java Joe’s began as a cafe in downtown Binghamton in the 1990’s.

Dave and Kathy Pagnani bought the business in 1999 and decided to start roasting their own beans in 2002.

The following year, the Pagnanis and partner Eric Cole moved the roasting operation to Griswold Street and sold the cafe the year after that.

Kathy says good customer service is their number 1 product and they roast every bean to order.