Food and Farm showcase: Country Wagon Produce

MAINE, NY – Today’s Food and Farm Showcase takes us to a farmstand and bakery, that’s part of a great American tradition, the family-owned and operated farm.

Country Wagon Produce is a farm that has stood since 1986, and is preparing to celebrate its 35th year in business.

The facility grows its own beans, squashes, peas, and more, but ownership says sweet corn, and its baked goods are most popular.

The bakery on the farm makes pies, cookies, breads, and more.

Co-Owner Andrea Eichhorn says the establishment is well-suited to serve the community right up until Christmas.

“We’re heated. We have a wood stove. We’re nice and warm here for shopping. We do holiday pies and everything, holiday cookies, so we’re baking all the time, and we have fresh stuff always on our shelves. We’ve done it so long. It’s very easy,” says Eichhorn.

Eichhorn says her pastries are very popular during this time of year.

She says the store is geared up for Halloween, especially cookie platters and pumpkins.

“We make them all from scratch, and you can pick them up on Wednesdays. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The holiday cookies, we used to take orders. We’re going to do it a little different now. We’re just going to do up all kinds of platters. They will be available every day, probably the weekend starting after Thanksgiving. They’re all fresh baked from scratch,” says Eichhorn.

The farm’s big event, the Fall Festival, could not happen this year because of the pandemic, but

Eichhorn says she has seen new customers shop for things to decorate, like pumpkins.

Country Wagon Produce is open from 8 to 6 Monday to Saturday, and 8 to 5 on Sundays.

For more information, go to CountryWagon1.com.