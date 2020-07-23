Food and Farm Showcase: Castle Berries

CASTLE CREEK – Tonight marks the return of our Food and Farm Showcase, a collaboration with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County.

We’re now at the height of blueberry growing season and one local farmer says it’s been phenomenal.

Margie and Eric Johnson have owned Castle Berries in Castle Creek since 1987.

The you-pick operation grows 8 different varieties of blueberries on 5 acres spread across 2 fields.

The growing season begins in early July with the so-called “Early Blues” and ends in late August with the “Late Blues.”

In between are Patriots, Bluecrop and right now Berkeleys and Bluerays.

“The berries are prolific in every variety. I can’t think of any variety that’s better than the other. So, as far as size, amounts of berries that are on the bushes, and all the rain that we’ve gotten has come at the right time so it’s benefitted the size of the berries that we have. So, overall, this has been a very, very good year for us,” says Margie.

Johnson says the farm’s biggest challenge is keeping away the birds who also enjoy the tasty treats.

She employs bird alarms that sound like loud squawking predator birds as well a a large kite that appears to flap in the wind.

Johnson says she enjoys meeting new customers, swapping recipes and seeing folks who picked as youngsters come back with children of their own.

“I have a lot of people who come here and they tell me how relaxing it is to be able to come out into the field. I’ve had people come out and sing, people come out and pray. But most of all, people just like to come out and enjoy the serenity of it all,” says Margie.

The Johnsons also grow garden vegetables including beans, squash, tomatoes and peppers that they also sell at their farm stand.

And, in a few weeks they’ll have sweet corn.

Castle Berries is located at 1006 Castle Creek Road and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 until 7 and Sundays noon to 6.



But, if you can’t get out there, Margie is at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 until 1 with her blueberries and other veggies.