Food and Farm Showcase: Bloodnick Farms

APALACHIN, NY – Today’s Food and Farm Showcase takes us to an operation in Apalachin that his preserving history in what it grows and how it grows it.

Bloodnick Farm at 979 Pennsylvania Avenue has been operated by Lisa and Brendan Bloodnick for 28 years.

They grow a wide variety of fresh produce that they sell at the Vestal Farmers Market and through its Community Supported Agriculture or CSA.

The Bloodnicks grow tomatoes, peppers, watermelons, squash and garlic plus Lisa says she’s known as both the “Lettuce Lady” and the “Carrot Queen.”

And they farm as close to nature as possible.

In addition to farming with organic-accepted practices such as cover crops, composting and no chemicals, they also utilize 2,100 pound Belgian draft horse Annie to help them plow their 4 and a half acres.

“We definitely don’t do it because it’s easier. We do it because it’s more enjoyable though. Farming with a horse is a friendship and a partnership in the real ultimate sense. You’re dealing with a real living animal that has a mind of its own. But she really enjoys working,” says Lisa.

Plus, Annie naturally helps to keep the grass down while providing fertilizer for the crops.

As a hobby, Lisa grows beans and tomatoes that come from rare private seed collections for varieties that are nearing extinction or have been largely forgotten.