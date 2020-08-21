Food and dairy giveaway held in Oxford

OXFORD, NY – Food and dairy giveaways are still common in and around this area even after about 5 months of living with COVID, and several others are occurring this weekend in Chenango County.

350 families drove through a checkpoint in front of Oxford Academy Primary School so they could pick up some free milk and food.

They drove away with more than they might have expected, leaving with corn, tomatoes, blueberries, and much more.

Giveaway Community Coordinator Sarah Smith says she was reminded how important this was when two seniors drove up in tears.

“We had some elderly people who were in tears because they are so grateful for what you’re doing. Selfishly, I do it because I like to do it. I think it makes me feel good. Helping people, and giving people hope, it really makes you feel good. I think that we’re helping. I think people come and they give it to their neighbors, and then they feel like they’re helping, so it’s a nice circle,” says Smith.

In total, about 3,300boxes of varying food items and 1,500 gallons of milk will have been given away in the county by Sunday afternoon.

The organization behind the Oxford Drive, Promote Oxford Now, is taking donations to get more food to those in need.

You can mail a check to them at the address P-O Box 11 in Oxford, New York.