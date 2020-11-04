Food-A-Bago drive returns

BINGHAMTON, NY – The first week of November means it must be Food-A-Bago time on Upper Front Street in Chenango.

For roughly the 20th year, radio personalities from Townsquare Media staff an R-V in the parking lot of the Weis Markets collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations for CHOW.

The annual food drive comes at a critical time as CHOW has had to cancel some of its other food drives while the pandemic has caused the need to go up.

“CHOW is in desperate need of food. They couldn’t do some of their usual food drives before. So, they’re counting on us and you to help out this year. There are so many people who a year ago at this time never would have thought that they would be in this situation,” says Pitcher.

Pitcher says the annual shopping cart challenge couldn’t take place this year due to the pandemic so food donations are down a bit.

But he says the number of cash donations is up.

Townsquare personalities are on site each day from 7 A-M to 8 P-M through Sunday.

Then the drive wraps up Monday morning at 9.

The Food-A-Bago is supported by Stanley Law and Music for the Mission.