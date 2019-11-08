Food-A-Bago Drive ends Monday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Employees from the Broome County Jail are doing their part to feed local families for the holidays.

Corrections workers, joined by members of the Binghamton Devils, donated roughly 10 shopping carts worth of food to the Food-A-Bago parked outside the Weis Market on Upper Front Street.

The donors first went shopping for a variety of non-perishable foods such as soup, pasta, and assorted canned goods.

The donations will go to CHOW to feed families in need.

State Senator Fred Akshar says the corrections officers are eager to help the communities in which they live.

“Behind the uniform are human beings. They’re men and women who serve this community because they care about this community. So for me, it was important to be here to support Erica, and the men and women in the correctional facility,” says Akshar.

The annual Food-A-Bago drive is organized by Townsquare Media, which operates WNBF, WHWK, WAAL and other local radio stations.

It runs through Monday morning at 8 AM.