Flushing disinfecting wipes is causing sewage issues

VESTAL, NY – The town of Vestal is dealing with a sewage issue due to the improper disposal of disinfecting wipes.

Vestal town supervisor John Schaffer tells NewsChannel 34 that people throughout the community have been flushing wipes down the toilet, leading to clogged pipes not only in Vestal, but many surrounding areas as well.

Schaffer urges people to refrain from flushing the wipes, which are not biodegradable, and instead, dispose of them in the proper way, which is to simply place them in the garbage.

Vestal Water Department crews have been dealing with an average of 10 to 15 clog cases a day since last week.

Schaffer also warns that if this continues, it may eventually lead back to the pump stations where, if they become clogged, it could lead to sewage back-up overflowing into homes and businesses.