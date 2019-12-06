Flu confirmed as “widespread” in NYS, not too late to get a flu shot

BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s not too late to get a flu shot.

New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said Thursday that the flu is spreading viciously across the state.

Un- vaccinated health care workers now have to wear surgical masks around all patients, as decided by the New York State Depart of Health and in effect in all areas of the state, when the flu is confirmed as widespread.

So far this season 691 patients with the flu have been hospitalized within the state, and one child has died.

They recommend everyone six months or older get the vaccine to not only protect themselves but also protect public health.

Flu season is October to May.