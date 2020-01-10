Flu aggressively spreading throughout the state

NEW YORK – The 2019/2020 flu season is aggressively spreading across the state.

According to the Tioga County Public Health Department, the 2019 flu season saw 110 cases, as opposed to the 48 cases they saw in 2018.

Governor Cuomo reminds New Yorkers that it is not too late to get a flu shot.

The Governor’s office reports that last week, 1,964 people across the state were hospitalized with a confirmed case of the flu, a 34% increase from the previous week.

While the vaccine may not protect against the flu 100%, it can greatly reduce the severity of symptoms in people who have had the shot.