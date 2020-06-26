Five Mile Point Speedway eager to add fans

KIRKWOOD, NY – A local racetrack has been in action for the last 2 weeks, but now says it wants its fans back in the stands.

Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood is one of several businesses in the area that are currently in limbo, waiting to learn when it can reopen to the public.

A large percentage of revenue from would-be ticket sales and sponsorships covers the cost to run the quarter-mile dirt track, plus winnings for race teams.

While drivers and teams have stepped up to compete, there haven’t been fans to watch them race.

Track Owner Andrew Harpell says the lack of communication on this is exhausting.

“There was a mandate out that race tracks could have spectators after July 4th weekend. We haven’t gotten any clarification on that, so right now we are just operating without race fans, just the race teams, and that is a difficult formula to sustain. We are doing it more just to stay relevant at this point,” says Harpell.

According to Harpell, the track could succeed even if occupancy is cut to 50 percent.

He says he is looking at streaming the weekend events online, or on Pay-Per-View, like some other race tracks in the Northeast.