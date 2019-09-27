First Ward Charities to host Harvest Fest Music Festival at Otsiningo Park Sunday

BINGHAMTON NY – A music festival celebrating the end of the growing season is planned for Otsiningo Park on Sunday.

The Harvest Fest Music Festival showcases our area’s best Americana and folk bands, Driftwood, Dirt Farm, Milkweed and Lutheran Skirts.

It’s being put on by First Ward Charities, a new non-profit, that helps people in need and supports other organizations.

For example, it remodeled a bathroom for a woman suffering from M-S and Lyme disease and it has supported victims of the Airport Inn fire.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the music fest is a great way to showcase the beauty of Otsiningo.

“One of the things we want to do is have more stuff going on at the parks. So, when we have great people reach out to us, like First Ward Charities, and say ‘Look I want to put on a great music festival and get tons of people out here,’ we very quickly sprang into action and said, ‘Let’s figure out what we have to do to make that happen,” said Garnar.

First Ward Charities says this will be the first event in a concert series it’s calling the Play It Forward Music Series.

Sundays lineup begins with Milkweed at noon followed by Luthern Skirts at 1:35, Dirt Farm at 3pm and Driftwood at 4:30.

There will be food vendors and beer and wine available.

The suggested donation is $10.