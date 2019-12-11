First video screen billboard in Binghamton installed this week

BINGHAMTON, NY – Park Outdoor Advertising has gone digital with its first large video screen billboard.

The new digital billboard was installed alongside the Brandywine Highway near Court Street in Binghamton this week.



The sign, which is twice the height of an average billboard, rotates several images per minute, 10 seconds each, allowing advertisers to share their message at an affordable cost.

Park Outdoor also plans to mix in public service announcements for local non-profits, like the BC Humane Society.