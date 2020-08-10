First Presidential Debate to take place September 29

WASHINGTON, DC – Election Day is now less than 3 months away, and the Trump Campaign is now calling to have an earlier debate.

They say they want early voters receiving their ballots in their mail to see each candidate on the stage first.

NewsChannel 34’s Raquel Martin says the non-partisan commission in charge says a last minute schedule change is unnecessary.

Tim Murtaugh: Trump Campaign: “It’s just common sense.”

The Trump campaign is vying to move up the highly anticipated Presidential debates.

“It’s important for the people to see the two candidates side by side debating before people actually start voting” says Murtaugh.

Murtaugh with the Trump campaign, says that means the first meeting should come in early September.

“More than half of the votes will be cast well before election day,” says Murtaugh.

But the Non-Partisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which runs the events, doesn’t agree.

They say by 2016 less than one percent of voters cast their ballot before the first debate.

“There’s no need to anymore,” says Emanuel Cleaver.

Missouri Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, an early supporter of the former Vice President, says the Trump campaign knows it’s trailing in the pools, and is just desperate to attack.

“He wants enough debates so can be sufficiently nasty,” says Cleaver.

Cleaver says the President is also trying to delegitimize the election.

“I think he wants Americans thinking they can’t trust this system” says Cleaver.

But the Trump campaign says they aren’t ready to give up.

“What that really does is have the effect of putting the ball back in Joe Biden’s court,” says Murtaugh.

Murtaugh says the campaign will keep applying public pressure for an earlier showdown between the canidates.

“He has decided that it’s in his best interest to stay hidden in his basement in Wilmington Delaware, alone and diminished,” says Murtaugh.

Without a change, the first debate will happen on September 29th.