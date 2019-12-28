First Knight in Windsor prepping for 8th annual Holiday Parade

The new year is rapidly approaching us, and a local town is gearing up for a big night.



First Knight in Windsor is preparing for its 8th annual Holiday Parade this Tuesday night.



Among all the festivities, you can expect to find a chocolate fountain, and a bouncy house, and several forms of entertainment including magic and puppetry.



Visions Federal Credit Union, Windsor Lions Club, Leonard Bus Sales, and Calpine are among the long list of sponsors for the event this year.



First Knight Co-Director Elaine Card says the small community has a lot to look forward to.

First Knight Co-Director Elaine Card says, "I think community is very, very important. Especially in a small community. So it's important to me to support the community, and to meet people and to do something good for the community" says Card.

Card says the events will happen regardless of the weather, but don’t worry.



The weather itself looks pretty good for the New Years celebration.



Around 12 hundred people are expected to attend.

For more information, including the parade route, you can log on to http://www.firstknight.org/