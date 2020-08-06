First Friday preview: “Soft Thorn” exhibit

BINGHAMTON, NY – Over at the Artisan Gallery, a unique exhibition contrasts a welcoming medium with a challenging message.

“Soft Thorn” is the new show by fiber artist Anna Warfield.

It’s a series of phrases made from fabric dyed pink or blue and suspended in space to break up your field of vision.

The pink statements reference a commanding position or possible tips to yourself, whereas the blue is an internal monologue or synopsis of what might be said outloud.

Warfield’s feminist message explores wanting to be heard and not be silenced in today’s society.

“I decided that I wanted to kind’ve incorporate text and my voice more literally into the artwork I was making. It comes definitely from a place or feeling as a female in society that my voice sometimes doesn’t seem to matter or is put in a seperate position or is stomped over. So I really wanted to put it out there in way that maybe made people stop and consider what I had to say,” says Warfield.

The display will be open 4 to 7 PM tomorrow at the Artisan Gallery in downtown Binghamton.

Because of safety precautions, the gallery is limiting the maximum capacity to 15 people at a time.

For more information, visit BroomeArts.org/Artisan-Gallery.