First Friday preview: Cooperative Gallery

BINGHAMTON, NY – First Friday is starting to come back to downtown Binghamton with 4 venues tomorrow, including a joint show between 2 members of the Cooperative Gallery.

Ken Weir is displaying 7 oil paintings he’s calling “Unusual Patterns.”

The colorful canvases feature images of contrasting fabrics, draped around still-lifes.

And many include a small surprise including a mouse or an oil can.

Weir says it’s a departure from his traditional focus on the human form.

“My figurative paintings always had a moment of tension. So, with the still-lifes, I try to introduce that same or similar tension but this time in the color patterns,” says Weir.

“My exhibit is called ‘Water’ and my paintings are about water in some way. Also, when you paint with water, everything is about water. Water moves the color,” says artist Carolyn Gilligan.

Carolyn Gilligan has been painting strictly with watercolor since she was an undergraduate.

Her pieces range from traditional ocean landscapes to studies of water flowing over rocks.

Gilligan paints on a synthetic sheet called yupo, rather than paper, which allows the paint to move around making the process more interactive.

The Cooperative Gallery has adjusted its hours to 4 to 7 for First Friday and will also be open noon to 3 on Saturdays this month.